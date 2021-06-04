MLB Odds: Red Sox’s Nick Pivetta Among Most Profitable Pitchers?

NESN Logo Sign In

Last week I wrote about a handful of pitchers who have struggled early and probably shouldn?t be worth backing until they prove otherwise. But several other pitchers have done just the opposite, putting on dominant performances in relative obscurity and having not yet claimed the respect from oddsmakers they should be receiving. This means value to me. I would endorse backing any of these pitchers until the prices catch up.

I have found historically that some pitchers tend to be underrated compared with fellow starters in that team’s rotation. The books set the numbers so high for the top guys, often overpricing them, that it often leaves a ton of wiggle room for the up-and-comers. Other pitchers might have done well earlier in their careers but were inconsistent and unworthy of respect from those setting the numbers. But now that they are putting it together seemingly every time they take the hill, you should get behind them.

Here are five pitchers you should back in the coming weeks because oddsmakers are still doing you a favor and keeping their prices low.

Nick Pivetta, Boston

2021 Team Record: 9-1 (+8.9 units)

Key Stats: 6-0 individual record, 1.267 WHIP, .215 opp. batting avg.

After a miserable 2020 season, the biggest question facing the Red Sox this spring was their starting pitching. To compete in the tough American League East, several rotation options were going to have to step it up. Well, Nick Pivetta has, posting career bests in almost every key statistical category. Pivetta was probably the Red Sox’s biggest unknown after getting only two late-season starts with the team last year after a trade with Philadelphia, which gave up on him after four roller-coaster seasons. In 2021 he’s into the mid-90s on his fastball and is striking out hitters like he did in his first two years in the majors, with 59 in 53 2/3 innings. It also doesn’t hurt that he’s getting 7.2 runs of support per start from the Boston lineup. He isn’t priced anywhere near ace level, but Pivetta is delivering results worthy of an ace.

Taijuan Walker, New York Mets

2021 Team Record: 8-1 (+7.6 units)

Key Stats: 0.939 WHIP, 9.0 strikeouts/9 innings, 4-1 individual record

The Mets have been saddled with key injuries, notably to slugger Pete Alonso. But the team held the top spot in the National League East by 3 1/2 games as of Tuesday. Presumably because of the vast number of injuries, oddsmakers have downed this team considerably in their ratings, meaning the Mets are getting juicy prices every night. Anyone who has ridden their recent winning streak has made out very nicely. Naturally, the pitching is a big reason the Mets are where they are. While most bettors and fans tend to focus on Jacob deGrom or Marcus Stroman, Taijuan Walker is commanding nearly as much attention. New York is 8-1 in his starts. He was acquired to assume the No. 4 starter’s role in what would have been one of the league’s best rotations had it avoided injuries. Walker is on his fourth team since arriving in MLB in 2013 and is posting his best career numbers, picking up where he left off at the end of last season with the Blue Jays. In fact, in his last 15 starts overall, Walker has an ERA of 1.67 and a WHIP of 1.05, and his teams have gone 13-2 for +11.6 units of profit. He is doing his job on a team that is simply winning in the face of adversity. Can’t find value much better than that.