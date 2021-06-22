NESN Logo Sign In

Jarren Duran seems to have passed one baseball observer’s eye test with flying colors.

MLB.com’s Ian Browne named the Boston Red Sox prospect the team’s “All-Star of the future” Sunday. Duran has been thriving at the plate this season against Triple-A and international pitching, and his development has take him to the brink of his first call up to the major leagues. Here’s why Browne believes Duran’s skills might take him to the sport’s highest echelons quickly.

“Sometimes, you know the next Red Sox star when you see him,” Browne wrote. “Duran certainly looks like that guy, as he’s been hammering the baseball with regularity for Triple-A Worcester. Though he used to be known more for his speed than his power, Duran is changing his reputation this season. In his first 119 at-bats, he had 11 home runs. Many of them were tape-measure shots. It seems a matter of when and not if the Red Sox will call up Duran this season. And don?t be surprised if he’s an All-Star by 2022.”

Despite Browne’s bullish outlook on Duran, the Red Sox won’t rush Duran into their lineup. Instead, Boston will play the long game with Duran’s development in order to increase the chances his arrival in the big leagues will be permanent and impactful.

Nevertheless, it’s hard not to be excited about Duran’s potential when seasoned observers like Brown offer takes like these.