Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams and point guard Chris Paul embraced as they walked off the court following Sunday’s Game 4 win over the Denver Nuggets.

And while that embrace was obviously related to the fact the Suns had just eliminated the Nuggets and reached the Western Conference Finals, it also was a special moment between two long-time friends.

Williams acknowledged just that after Sunday’s win.

“Chris has meant so much to my career, he’s meant so much to my life,” Williams said after the win, per TNT. “The darkest moment in my life Chris was right there, and in one of the highlights of my career he’s right there.”

The low point Williams was referring to was the death of his wife, Ingrid, in Feb. 2016. She was in a car accident when Williams was in his first season as a Thunder assistant.

Paul, along with his then Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers, flew to Oklahoma City for the funeral. The extremely unfortunate event ultimately made their relationship stronger.