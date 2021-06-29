Moses Brown Seemingly Confirms What Number He’ll Wear With Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

For Moses Brown, it’s a new team but the same number. Or so it seems.

Brown, whom the Celtics recently acquired in the trade that sent Kemba Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder and brought Al Horford back to Boston, shared an Instagram post Monday that shows him edited into his new threads. He tagged the Celtics in the caption while adding four shamrock emojis.

Why is this significant? Well, it isn’t really. Except it’s somewhat notable that Brown is wearing No. 9 in the photo, likely suggesting he intends to keep the number he wore last season with Oklahoma City.

Brown wore No. 4 with the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2019-20 season before landing with the Thunder.

Brad Wanamaker was the last Celtics player to wear No. 9, doing so for two seasons (2018-20). Rajon Rondo without a doubt is the most famous C’s player to rock the digit, spending parts of nine seasons (2006-15) wearing No. 9 for Boston, during which he earned four All-Star selections and won an NBA title.

Brown, who turns 22 in October, is coming off a 2020-21 season in which he averaged 8.6 points and 8.9 rebounds in 21.4 minutes per game across 43 contests with OKC.