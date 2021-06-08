NASCAR All-Star Race: Driver, Lineup, Format Info For Exhibition Event

NESN Logo Sign In

NASCAR loves making things confusing, and its All-Star Race is no exception.

Qualifying drivers will compete $1 million Sunday night at Texas Motor Speedway. But who will compete in the NASCAR All-Star Race?

Let’s break it down.

First of all, Cup Series drivers automatically qualify if they meet any of the following criteria: won a race last this season or last; full-time driver who previously was an All-Star; full-time driver who has won a Cup Series championship. The following 17 drivers earned a spot in the race:

— Alex Bowman

— Austin Dillon

— Brad Keselowski

— Chase Elliott

— Cole Custer

— Denny Hamlin

— Joey Logano

— Kevin Harvick

— Kurt Busch

— Kyle Busch

— Martin Truex Jr.

— Ryan Blaney

— William Byron

— Michael McDowell

— Christopher Bell

— Kyle Larson

— Ryan Newman

(Chris Buescher and Tyler Reddick are the only drivers currently in the top 16 in the standings who did not automatically qualify for the All-Star Race.)

Additionally, the stage winners and overall race winner from the All-Star Open, which will take place two hours before the All-Star race, will qualify. You can click here for the All-Star Open entry list, or view it in the tweet below.