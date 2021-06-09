NASCAR All-Star Race Lineup: Here’s Starting Order For Sunday’s Race

The lineup for the NASCAR All-Star Race is (mostly) set.
NASCAR on Tuesday conducted a random drawing to determine the first 17 spots on the lineup for Sunday’s exhibition race at Texas Motor Speedway. And Kyle Larson, who has won two races in a row, landed the pole position.
Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell, Cole Custer and Austin Dillon will round out the top five.
Here’s the current status of the lineup for the NASCAR All-Star Race:
1st — Kyle Larson
2nd — Kyle Busch
3rd — Christopher Bell
4th — Cole Custer
5th — Austin Dillon
6th — Chase Elliott
7th — Joey Logano
8th — William Byron
9th — Brad Keselowski
10th — Martin Truex Jr.
11th — Michael McDowell
12th — Kevin Harvick
13th — Kurt Busch
14th — Ryan Newman
15th — Alex Bowman
16th — Denny Hamlin
17th — Ryan Blaney
18th — Open Round 1 winner
19th — Open Round 2 winner
20th — Open Round 3 winner
21st — Fan Vote winner
So, about the final four spots.
The results of the All-Star Open, which starts two hours before the main event begins at 8 p.m. ET, will determine spots 18 through 20, while the fan vote winner will start 21st.
