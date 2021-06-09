NASCAR All-Star Race Lineup: Here’s Starting Order For Sunday’s Race

NESN Logo Sign In

The lineup for the NASCAR All-Star Race is (mostly) set.

NASCAR on Tuesday conducted a random drawing to determine the first 17 spots on the lineup for Sunday’s exhibition race at Texas Motor Speedway. And Kyle Larson, who has won two races in a row, landed the pole position.

Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell, Cole Custer and Austin Dillon will round out the top five.

Here’s the current status of the lineup for the NASCAR All-Star Race:

1st — Kyle Larson

2nd — Kyle Busch

3rd — Christopher Bell

4th — Cole Custer

5th — Austin Dillon

6th — Chase Elliott

7th — Joey Logano

8th — William Byron

9th — Brad Keselowski

10th — Martin Truex Jr.

11th — Michael McDowell

12th — Kevin Harvick

13th — Kurt Busch

14th — Ryan Newman

15th — Alex Bowman

16th — Denny Hamlin

17th — Ryan Blaney

18th — Open Round 1 winner

19th — Open Round 2 winner

20th — Open Round 3 winner

21st — Fan Vote winner

So, about the final four spots.

The results of the All-Star Open, which starts two hours before the main event begins at 8 p.m. ET, will determine spots 18 through 20, while the fan vote winner will start 21st.