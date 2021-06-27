NASCAR Pocono Lineup: Starting Order For Sunday’s Cup Series Race

NESN Logo Sign In

The lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series doubleheader finale at Pocono Raceway is set.

Drivers will compete in the Explore the Pocono Mountains 350, the second of two weekend races at the “Tricky Triangle.” The lineup, determined by inverting the top 20 finishers from Saturday’s race, was announced shortly after Alex Bowman’s dramatic victory, which cost Kyle Larson a fourth consecutive win.

Roush Fenway Racing driver Chris Buescher will start on the pole with Michael McDowell, Martin Truex Jr., Christopher Bell and Aric Almirola rounding out the top five.

Here’s the full lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Pocono:

1. Chris Buescher

2. Michael McDowell

3. Martin Truex Jr

4. Christopher Bell

5. Aric Almirola

6. Ricky Stenhouse Jr

7. Bubba Wallace

8. Daniel Suarez

9. Chase Elliott

10. Tyler Reddick

11. Brad Keselowski

12. Kyle Larson

13. Kevin Harvick

14. Joey Logano

15. Kurt Busch

16. Ryan Blaney

17. Denny Hamlin

18. William Byron

19. Kyle Busch

20. Alex Bowman

21. Austin Dillon

22. Erik Jones

23. Ryan Preece

24. Chase Briscoe

25. Cody Ware

26. Anthony Alfredo

27. Justin Haley

28. James Davison

29. Garrett Smithley

30. BJ McLeod

31. Quin Houff

32. Matt DiBenedetto

33. Ross Chastain

34. Josh Bilicki

35. Timmy Hill

36. Corey LaJoie

37. Ryan Newman

38. Cole Custer

The race is scheduled to start around 3:30 p.m. ET.