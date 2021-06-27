NASCAR Pocono Lineup: Starting Order For Sunday’s Cup Series Race

The lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series doubleheader finale at Pocono Raceway is set.
Drivers will compete in the Explore the Pocono Mountains 350, the second of two weekend races at the “Tricky Triangle.” The lineup, determined by inverting the top 20 finishers from Saturday’s race, was announced shortly after Alex Bowman’s dramatic victory, which cost Kyle Larson a fourth consecutive win.
Roush Fenway Racing driver Chris Buescher will start on the pole with Michael McDowell, Martin Truex Jr., Christopher Bell and Aric Almirola rounding out the top five.
Here’s the full lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Pocono:
1. Chris Buescher
2. Michael McDowell
3. Martin Truex Jr
4. Christopher Bell
5. Aric Almirola
6. Ricky Stenhouse Jr
7. Bubba Wallace
8. Daniel Suarez
9. Chase Elliott
10. Tyler Reddick
11. Brad Keselowski
12. Kyle Larson
13. Kevin Harvick
14. Joey Logano
15. Kurt Busch
16. Ryan Blaney
17. Denny Hamlin
18. William Byron
19. Kyle Busch
20. Alex Bowman
21. Austin Dillon
22. Erik Jones
23. Ryan Preece
24. Chase Briscoe
25. Cody Ware
26. Anthony Alfredo
27. Justin Haley
28. James Davison
29. Garrett Smithley
30. BJ McLeod
31. Quin Houff
32. Matt DiBenedetto
33. Ross Chastain
34. Josh Bilicki
35. Timmy Hill
36. Corey LaJoie
37. Ryan Newman
38. Cole Custer
The race is scheduled to start around 3:30 p.m. ET.