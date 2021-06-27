NASCAR Pocono Live Stream: Watch Sunday’s Cup Race Online, On TV

NASCAR will wrap up its “Tricky Triangle” doubleheader Sunday afternoon.



Drivers will compete at Pocono Raceway in the Explore the Pocono Mountains 350, the second of two weekend Cup Series races. The lineup was determined Saturday night after the completion of the Organics CBD 325.

Who will take the checkered flag? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to live stream Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway:

When: Sunday, June 27 at 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: FuboTV | NBC Sports Live