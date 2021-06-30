Make Your NASCAR Road America Race Picks At NESN Games To Win

NESN Logo Sign In

When the NASCAR Cup Series field heads to green Sunday in Wisconsin, you can play along with NESN Games.

NESN’s new gaming site, Games.NESN.com, is hosting a predictive game for Sunday’s Jockey Made in America 250 at Road America, which hasn’t hosted a Cup race since 1956. The lineup for the event will be determined by a qualifying session Sunday morning.

The rules for our “Made in America 250 Challenge” are simple: Pick the outright winner and four head-to-heads! You must make your picks by the 2:30 p.m. ET deadline.

Sign up now to play. Do well enough, and you could win a $25 Amazon gift card!