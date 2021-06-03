NASCAR Sonoma Lineup: Full Starting Order For Toyota Save Mart 350

The lineup is set for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway.
Drivers will compete in the Toyota/Save Mart 350, the second road course race in the last three weeks. Unlike the last two weeks, the lineup for Sunday’s race was determined by the same formula NASCAR has used throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hendrick Motorsports employs the top three drivers in the starting order: Kyle Larson, last week’s winner, Chase Elliott and William Byron. Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch will round out the top five.
Here’s the full lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Sonoma:
1st — Kyle Larson
2nd — Chase Elliott
3rd — William Byron
4th — Denny Hamlin
5th — Kyle Busch
6th — Austin Dillon
7th — Alex Bowman
8th — Kevin Harvick
9th — Brad Keselowski
10th — Tyler Reddick
11th — Ryan Blaney
12th — Chris Buescher
13th — Joey Logano
14th — Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
15th — Darrell Wallace Jr.
16th — Daniel Suarez
17th — Matt DiBenedetto
18th — Erik Jones
19th — Martin Truex Jr.
20th — Christopher Bell
21st — Michael McDowell
22nd — Corey LaJoie
23rd — Cole Custer
24th — Ryan Newman
25th — Chase Briscoe
26th — Aric Almirola
27th — Ryan Preece
28th — Anthony Alfredo
29th — Ross Chastain
30th — Kurt Busch
31st — Ben Rhodes
32nd — James Davison
33rd — Quin Houff
34th — Garrett Smithley
35th — Scott Heckert
36th — Josh Bilicki
37th — Cody Ware
The race is scheduled to start around 4 p.m. ET.