NASCAR Sonoma Lineup: Full Starting Order For Toyota Save Mart 350

The lineup is set for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway.

Drivers will compete in the Toyota/Save Mart 350, the second road course race in the last three weeks. Unlike the last two weeks, the lineup for Sunday’s race was determined by the same formula NASCAR has used throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hendrick Motorsports employs the top three drivers in the starting order: Kyle Larson, last week’s winner, Chase Elliott and William Byron. Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch will round out the top five.

Here’s the full lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Sonoma:

1st — Kyle Larson

2nd — Chase Elliott

3rd — William Byron

4th — Denny Hamlin

5th — Kyle Busch

6th — Austin Dillon

7th — Alex Bowman

8th — Kevin Harvick

9th — Brad Keselowski

10th — Tyler Reddick

11th — Ryan Blaney

12th — Chris Buescher

13th — Joey Logano

14th — Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

15th — Darrell Wallace Jr.

16th — Daniel Suarez

17th — Matt DiBenedetto

18th — Erik Jones

19th — Martin Truex Jr.

20th — Christopher Bell

21st — Michael McDowell

22nd — Corey LaJoie

23rd — Cole Custer

24th — Ryan Newman

25th — Chase Briscoe

26th — Aric Almirola

27th — Ryan Preece

28th — Anthony Alfredo

29th — Ross Chastain

30th — Kurt Busch

31st — Ben Rhodes

32nd — James Davison

33rd — Quin Houff

34th — Garrett Smithley

35th — Scott Heckert

36th — Josh Bilicki

37th — Cody Ware

The race is scheduled to start around 4 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports Images