NASCAR Sonoma Live Stream: Watch Sunday’s Cup Series Race Online

If you can’t watch Sunday’s NASCAR race at Sonoma Raceway on TV, you need to know how to live stream it.

Drivers are set to compete in the Toyota/Save Mart, the second road course race in three weeks. Kyle Larson, last week’s winner, will start on the pole with Chase Elliott, William Byron, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch rounding out the top five.

Will Larson make it two wins in a row? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to live stream Sunday’s NASCAR race at Sonoma:

When: Sunday, June 6 at 4 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live stream: FuboTV | Fox Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Scott Wachter/USA TODAY Sports Images