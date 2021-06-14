NESN Logo Sign In

Nathan Eovaldi is back on the hill Monday night.

Eovaldi suffered his third loss of the 2021 Major League Baseball season for the Boston Red Sox in his most recent appearance against the Houston Astros. The right-handed pitcher allowed five earned runs across 5 2/3 innings pitched while striking out five batters.

Prior to his start against Houston, Eovaldi had won three straight starts while allowing just three earned runs across 16 2/3 innings pitched.

