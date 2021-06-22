NBA Draft Odds: Pistons, Rockets, Magic Betting Favorites For No. 1 Pick

Those three each have a 14 percent chance to earn the top selection

The 2021 NBA Draft lottery drawing is set to take place Tuesday night with the ultimate praise being the No. 1 overall pick.

The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic all possess a 14 percent chance to land the No. 1 selection, which is likely to be used on Oklahoma State product Cade Cunningham.

Those three teams are followed by the Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers, who each possess a 11.5 percent chance to land the top pick. Nine other teams follow with varying percentages.

The NBA draft odds are reflective of said percentages for those interested in making a wager ahead of Tuesday’s event. Here are the NBA draft betting odds according to DraftKings SportsBook:

Detroit Pistons +550
Houston Rockets +550
Orlando Magic +550
Cleveland Cavaliers +700
Oklahoma City Thunder +700
Minnesota Timberwolves +900
Toronto Raptors +1100
Chicago Bills +2000
New Orleans Pelicans +2000
Sacramento Kings +2000
Charlotte Hornets +5000
San Antonio Spurs +5000
Indiana Pacers +9000
Golden State Warriors +15000

Upon conclusion of Tuesday’s lottery, the 2021 NBA Draft will be held July 29.

