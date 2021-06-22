NBA Rumors: Becky Hammon Will Have Second Interview With Trail Blazers

Becky Hammon is one step closer to making NBA history.

The San Antonio Spurs assistant coach reportedly advanced to the second round of interviews to become the next head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday reported.

This is the first time a woman has entered the final stages of a head coaching search.

Los Angeles Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups also is in the running.

Hammon made a little history back in December when Gregg Popovich was ejected from the Spurs’ game against the Los Angeles Lakers and she became the first woman to serve as a head coach in an NBA game.

Hammon is no stranger to the game, considering she’s been a part of the San Antonio staff for seven seasons and is a six-time WNBA All-Star.

