Will Jerome Allen, or any other Boston Celtics coach, move up or out in the coming months?

The Detroit Pistons have offered the Celtics assistant coach a similar role on their staff, The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears reported Wednesday, citing a source.

Allen is among the candidates to replace Brad Stevens as Boston’s head coach and already has interviewed for that job, according to Spears.

Boston Celtics assistant coach Jerome Allen has been offered a similar position with the Detroit Pistons and is meeting with the franchise in Detroit today, a source told @TheUndefeated. Allen has also interviewed for the Celtics head coach opening. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) June 9, 2021

Allen, 48, joined the Celtics as an assistant coach in July 2015 and recently completed his sixth season as a member of Stevens’ staff. Prior to that, he spent five seasons as the University of Pennsylvania’s head coach and another one as an assistant with the Quakers.

Allen is one of plenty of names that rumors have linked to the Celtics’ head-coaching vacancy. However, oddsmakers hadn’t included him among their favorites or longshots to become Boston’s next head coach.

Judging by the writing on the walls around the sports betting community, Allen has little chance of becoming Stevens’ successor. We might learn sooner rather than later whether that means he’s taking his talents to Detroit or elsewhere.