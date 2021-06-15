NBA Rumors: Celtics Lose Member Of Coaching Staff To Pistons

NESN Logo Sign In

An internal candidate no longer is in the running to replace Brad Stevens as head coach of the Celtics.

Jerome Allen reportedly is leaving Boston after six seasons with the organization. Allen, according to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, is taking on a new role with the Detroit Pistons, who added three new assistants to Dwane Casey’s staff Tuesday.

Detroit is finalizing deals to hire three new assistants to Dwane Casey?s staff: Boston?s Jerome Allen, ex-Indiana assistant Bill Bayno and Sacramento?s Rex Kalamian, sources tell ESPN. Kalamian, Bayno worked for Casey in Toronto. Allen interviewed for Celtics HC job last week. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 15, 2021

Allen was one of the first names mentioned as an interview candidate upon Stevens replacing Danny Ainge as Celtics president of basketball operations. Boston gave Allen his first NBA coaching job in 2015 following his six campaigns as head coach of Penn’s men’s basketball team.

Finalists for the open position in Boston reportedly have not yet been named, and it might not be until a “few more weeks” before the Celtics fill the vacancy.