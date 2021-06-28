NBA Rumors: It Seems Rift Between Damian Lillard, Blazers Is Getting Worse

NESN Logo Sign In

Damian Lillard has always been loyal to the Portland Trail Blazers but it seems the 30-year-old star may be reaching his breaking point.

Lillard reportedly has grown frustrated with the organization for two different reasons, and the factors could ultimately lead the six-time All-NBA honoree “out the door.”

The first of said reasons is in regards to the backlash after the Blazers reportedly hired Chauncey Billups as their head coach. Portland is expected to make the hiring official Tuesday. Lillard, who reportedly had expressed his support in hiring Billups or Jason Kidd a few weeks prior, has been criticized on social media as fans are unhappy with the decision. Fans were turned off by the Billups hire due to a 1997 incident which resulted in Billups being charged with rape in a civil lawsuit. Billups ultimately settled more than two decades ago.

The 30-year-old star point guard even got into a Twitter altercation with a fan about it.

Really? I was asked what coaches I like of the names I ?heard? and I named them. Sorry I wasn?t aware of their history I didn?t read the news when I was 7/8yrs old. I don?t support Those things ? but if this the route y?all wana come at me? say less https://t.co/N1GPkX3Ohd — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) June 26, 2021

Yahoo! Sports has further indicated that Portland’s inability to build a championship contender around Lillard have also fueled his concerns. That part probably shouldn’t be as shocking, but due to Lillard’s loyalty to Portland in the past, it is a change.

Check it this excerpt from Sunday's story by Yahoo! Sports' Chris Haynes: