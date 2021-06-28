NESN Logo Sign In

NESN’s coverage of two Boston Red Sox matchups this weekend delivered the highest ratings in the Household (HH) and Adult 25-54 (A25-54) demographics since Opening Day against the Baltimore Orioles on July 24, 2020.

NESN’s coverage of Friday’s 7 p.m. ET Red Sox game against the New York Yankees produced a 7.10 HH rating, and 3.64 in the A25-54 demographic. Sunday’s 1 p.m. matinee delivered a 6.04 in the Household demographic and a 2.56 in A25-54. These broadcasts mark the two highest-rated Red Sox matchups, respectively, since Opening Day 2020. Saturday’s matchup was not televised on NESN.

Viewership for the Red Sox on NESN this season is up 84% on the Household level versus last year’s full season average rating, and up 72% as compared to last year’s season average for A25-54. In addition, Adults 18-34 is up 53% versus last year and touts the highest rating since 2011.

The Red Sox face Kansas City for a four-game home series this week on NESN, with coverage Monday beginning at 6 p.m. ET.