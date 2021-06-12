NESN’s Red Sox color analyst Jerry Remy stepped away from the broadcast booth during the third inning of Boston’s game against the Blue Jays on Friday night, and NESN’s Tom Caron provided an update on Remy’s heath before Saturday’s game against Toronto.

Caron acknowledged how Remy stepped away from the booth after experiencing a shortness of breath Friday night, but now is feeling better and resting at Mass General Hospital.

You can listen to Caron’s update here:

NESN and Remy released a joint statement Saturday afternoon, as well.

“Last night, during the third inning of the Red Sox game against the Toronto Blue Jays, NESN broadcaster Jerry Remy experienced shortness of breath and stepped away from the broadcast as a precaution. He’s resting comfortably at Mass General, and is feeling better. He is grateful for all of the support and well wishes. There is no update or timeline for when he’ll return to the broadcast booth.”

All of Red Sox Nation certainly is hoping for a speedy recovery.