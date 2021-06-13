Nets Vs. Bucks Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 4 Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

The Nets and the Bucks are set to square off Sunday in Game 4 of their second-round NBA Playoffs series.

Brooklyn, despite being without James Harden, appeared destined to sweep Milwaukee after cruising to wins in the first two games of the series. But the Bucks fought back in Game 3, picking up a win in front of their home fans.

Will Milwaukee be able to even the series, or will the Nets take a commanding 3-1 lead?

We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to live stream Sunday’s game between the Nets and the Bucks:

When: Sunday, June 13 at 3 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | Watch ESPN