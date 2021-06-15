Nets Vs. Bucks Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 5 Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

The Nets and Bucks are to square off Tuesday night in Game 5 of their second-round NBA playoffs series.

Brooklyn won the first two games of the series and looked dominant in doing so. But Milwaukee returned to its home court for Games 3 and 4 and won both contests.

The series, now tied, shifts to Barclays Center. James Harden (hamstring) is doubtful to play for the Nets but will test the injury during pregame. Kyrie Irving is expected to sit out with a sprained ankle.

Which team will take a 3-2 series lead? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to live stream Tuesday’s game between the Nets and Bucks:

When: Tuesday, June 15, at 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | TNT