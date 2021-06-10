Nets Vs. Bucks Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 3 Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

The Nets and the Bucks are set for Game 3 of their second-round NBA Playoffs series.

Brooklyn, without James Harden, made easy work of Milwaukee and Games 1 and 2, cruising to a 2-0 series lead. Honestly, at this point, the Nets look borderline unbeatable.

Perhaps a return to homecourt is all the Bucks need to get back on track. Will Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. earn their first win of the series?

We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to live stream Thursday’s playoff game between the Nets and Bucks:

When: Thursday, June 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | Watch ESPN