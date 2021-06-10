Nets Vs. Bucks Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 3 Online, On TV

Brooklyn holds a 2-0 series lead

by

The Nets and the Bucks are set for Game 3 of their second-round NBA Playoffs series.

Brooklyn, without James Harden, made easy work of Milwaukee and Games 1 and 2, cruising to a 2-0 series lead. Honestly, at this point, the Nets look borderline unbeatable.

Perhaps a return to homecourt is all the Bucks need to get back on track. Will Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. earn their first win of the series?

We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to live stream Thursday’s playoff game between the Nets and Bucks:

When: Thursday, June 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | Watch ESPN

More Basketball:

Nets Vs. Bucks Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 3 Online, On TV
Boston Red Sox center fielder Kiké Hernández (5), right fielder Hunter Renfroe (10) and left fielder Alex Verdugo (99)
Previous Article

Red Sox Vs. Astros Lineups: Kiké Hernández, Alex Verdugo Return To Top Of Boston’s Batting Order
Boston Red Sox Utility Player Kiké Hernández
Next Article

Alex Cora Explains Mindset Behind Kiké Hernández Returning To Leadoff Spot

Picked For You

Related