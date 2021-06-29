New Celtics Head Coach Ime Udoka Shines In First Press Conference

The Celtics got their guy

Ime Udoka officially is the 18th head coach in Boston Celtics history.

The former San Antonio Spurs, Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets assistant replaced Brad Stevens after his ascension to the role of president of basketball operations for the C’s.

Udoka had his first press conference since being named head coach of the Celtics on Monday morning and said all of the right things.

