New NFL Helmet Rule Great News For Fans Of Throwback Patriots Uniforms

Thursday was a good day for longtime fans of Pat Patriot’s three-point stance.

The NFL, according to reports, approved the use of alternate helmets to allow teams to wear throwbacks starting in the 2022 season.

According to Pro Football Talk, the league will give teams a chance to use two different helmets in the course of a season. The second bucket, according to PFT, can be paired with alternate jerseys, whether it be throwback or Color Rush uniforms.

That means that the New England Patriots could bring back the wildly popular red, white and blue Pat Patriot throwbacks that got their most shine in the 1980s. Those uniforms, which the team had brought back in recent years, is wildly popular among a large portion of the fan base. The organization even hinted at a return to those uniforms as recent as last spring.

The Patriots and the rest of the NFL were banned from wearing multiple helmets in the course of a season due to player safety. The league believed players wouldn’t be able to break in the new helmets, which could cause a head safety issue if those helmets didn’t properly fit.

According to the Pro Football Talk report, players must be given the chance to break in the alternates during practice.