Newly-Added Julio Jones Knows Challenges Titans’ Offense Could Present

Julio Jones has joined the Tennessee Titans, and it didn’t take him long to realize just how talented the offense now is.

The Titans feature two-time rushing champion and All-Pro Derrick Henry in the backfield while A.J. Brown, now entering his third season, already has compiled a pair of 1,000-yard campaigns. And with quarterback Ryan Tannehill protected by a strong offensive line, the Titans very well could have one of the best offenses in the entire NFL next season.

Jones acknowledged the challenges Tennessee will present.

“I mean, defenses, you’re really going to have to pick your poison,” Jones told reporters after a practice this week, per NFL.com.” “If you to stay in the box, put nine in the box. A guy like Derrick Henry in the backfield, you got to respect him. So then, that’s when me and A.J. go to work outside. Then if you only got eight in the box, Derrick gonna go to work in the backfield. Great offensive line, things like that. Scheme, stuff like that. I mean, you just gotta pick your poison at the end of the day.”

The addition of Jones in the AFC can completely change the landscape for all those other teams in the conference, like the New England Patriots. He makes a playoff team each of the last two seasons, the defending AFC South champion Titans, all the more daunting for opposing defenses.

And it’s going to be fun to watch when the 2021 NFL season begins.