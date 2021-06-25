NFL Odds: What Betting Takeaways Are There To Draw From PFF50 List?

— How many guesses would the average NFL fan need before it was able to name the Saints as the top-represented team on the list? There are a few teams like New Orleans in the table above, which have incredibly talented rosters but quarterback question marks. Sean Payton and Co. have built a very nice roster, but the most important position, QB, is far from a given. It looks as if the Saints will go with Jameis Winston at quarterback. If he can cut down on the turnovers, the Saints will be in business, to the point that 30-1 might be some nice value on a damn good football team.

— One thing with the Chiefs worth mentioning: It’s going to be hard to bet them at just 5-1, but those odds are like that for a reason (or two). The biggest reason is Patrick Mahomes, who is the best player on the planet, at least according to everyone but PFF, which has him at No. 2 behind Aaron Donald. That’s a fine debate to have some other time, but they’re both 5-1 to win the MVP and Defensive Player of the Year, respectively. The crazy thing about the Chiefs is they have two players — Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce — in the top three. KC will be good. Again. Duh.

— Don’t you just want to know what Aaron Rodgers wants? If he just can’t stand the thought of ever being a Packer again, that’s one thing. If he wants to contend for Super Bowls, he’s not going to find a realistic landing spot that will give him a better chance to win than Green Bay. The Packers have a ridiculously talented offense and a steadily improving defense. If you think he’ll be back, grab the 17-1 while you can because that number probably is gonna get worse as soon as it becomes obvious Rodgers will be under center at Lambeau this year. Then again, if they do move him, all hell breaks loose.

— The books either really respect the 49ers or are already quite exposed. Perhaps both. It does make sense. San Fran went from Super Bowl participant to also-ran in just one year, due to a rash of injuries. To see them well-represented on this list is no surprise, and with the majority of the selections being on defense, you really start to wonder just how much it would take from the offense to once again contend. The Niners are currently +185 to win the NFC West with a win total set at 10.5, albeit with juice to the under.

— Only the Chiefs have better Super Bowl odds than the reigning champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Yet, only Tom Brady and Lavonte David make the list. Tampa Bay is running it back this year with nearly the same roster, but will it be good enough? Maybe. Maybe not. Good luck betting against Brady, though.

— Meanwhile, the Patriots — who are 32-1 to win the Super Bowl — landed zero players on the list.