NFL Rumors: Rex Burkhead Becomes Latest Ex-Patriot To Join Texans

Another New England Patriots alum is headed to Houston.

Former Patriots running back Rex Burkhead signed with the Texans on Tuesday, according to a report from the Houston Chronicle’s John McClain.

Burkhead was New England’s best all-around running back for much of last season before suffering a season-ending knee injury in a late-November loss in Houston. The soon-to-be 31-year-old spent a total of four years with the Patriots, winning one Super Bowl and scoring 18 regular-season touchdowns (11 rushing, seven receiving).

The defining moments of Burkhead’s Patriots tenure came late in the 2018 AFC Championship Game, when he scored one touchdown with less than a minute remaining and another on the opening drive of overtime in New England’s epic victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

It’s unclear when Burkhead will be healthy enough to return to the field. He’s shared several positive updates on his rehab since last season concluded.

The Patriots have a full running back room after re-signing James White, selecting Rhamondre Stevenson in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft and adding Tyler Gaffney as camp competition. Damien Harris, Sony Michel, Brandon Bolden and J.J. Taylor round out one of New England’s deepest position groups.

Ex-Patriots personnel chief Nick Caserio has imported a number of former Patriots since taking over as Houston’s general manager in January, including offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, tight end Ryan Izzo, safety Terrence Brooks and wide receiver Donte Moncrief.