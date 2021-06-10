NHL Odds: Stanley Cup Prices Shaken Up After Bruins Eliminated

NESN Logo Sign In

Sports are the best reality television, because you never know what’s going to happen.

And with the second-round Stanley Cup playoff series between the Boston Bruins and New York Islanders, many NHL fans got a bit of a surprise. As did the oddsmakers.

Boston opened as a -215 favorite to take the series and advance to the next round, but New York took care of business with a Game 6 win. With the Bruins now eliminated, and the Vegas Golden Knights holding a 3-2 series lead over the Colorado Avalanche, things have been shaken up a bit.

Here are the updated odds to win the Stanley Cup Finals, via DraftKings Sportsbook:

Vegas Golden Knights (+185)

Tampa Bay Lightning (+195)

Colorado Avalanche (+450)

New York Islanders (+650)

Montreal Canadiens (+850)

The Golden Knights became the favorite following their overtime win against the Avalanche on Monday, entering as massive underdogs. We like the Lightning, who are playing great hockey at the right time and look strong as ever. Admittedly, though, it’s no secret winning going back-to-back titles isn’t easy.

