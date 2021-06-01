NESN Logo Sign In

Now that we know Game 5 will be necessary between the Boston Bruins and New York Islanders, the National Hockey League has offered an update as to when that second-round matchup will be.

The NHL announced starting times and national broadcast information for Stanley Cup Playoffs second-round games scheduled for June 7.

The start time of Game 5 between the Islanders and Bruins has been set for 6:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden. The game will be televised on NBCSN in the U.S, while in Canada, the game will be on Sportsnet1 and TVA Sports.

Here’s an updated list of the series schedule:

Game 1 — Bruins 5-2 win over Islanders

Game 2 — Islanders 4-3 overtime win over Bruins

Game 3 — Thursday, June 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Game 4 — Saturday, June 5 at 7:15 p.m. ET (NBC)

Game 5 — Monday, June 7 at 6:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Game 6 — Wednesday, June 9 (TBD)*

Game 7 — Friday, June 11 (TBD)*

* Games if necessary

The Islanders pulled out a Game 2 win in Boston on Monday and thus tied the best-of-seven series one game apiece. The series now shifts to New York with Game 3 set for Thursday.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images