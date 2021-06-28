NHL Winter Classic, All-Star Game, Stadium Series Rescheduled For 2022

NESN Logo Sign In

After a year hiatus, the NHL Winter Classic, All-Star Game and Stadium Series are back.

The events were not held during the 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but with these events on the schedule, it provides a bit of hope for a completely normal 2021-22 year.

The Winter Classic, which originally was supposed to take place Jan. 1, 2021 between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild, has been rescheduled to Jan. 1, 2022, at Target Field, the NHL on Monday announced.

The league also revealed its All-Star Weekend will be held in Las Vegas during the midway point of the season. An official date has yet to be determined. The weekend will include the NHL All-Star Skills, the All-Star Game and other “hockey-themed events.”

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced plans for the Stadium Series, which will take place in Nashville with the Predators hosting the Tampa Bay Lightning on Feb. 26 at Nissan Stadium.

While we don’t know just yet when the new season begins, it’s certainly nice to see the annual events get back to being scheduled.