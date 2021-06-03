NESN Logo Sign In

Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta labored through the first inning in Boston’s eventual 2-1 loss to the Houston Astros, and after the opening frame was concluded he was seen on the NESN broadcast conversing with catcher Christian Vázquez.

It did not look like a heated discussion by any means, but still caught the eye of some. Pivetta, though, downplayed the conversation and explained how Vázquez was providing guidance after a down inning. (You can watch it here.)

“We were just talking about pitch sequencing and then getting back in the zone,” Pivetta said on a postgame video conference. “Christian is a great game-caller. He was just getting me back into my zone, and the leader that he is was helping me move forward.”

Pivetta threw 36 pitches in the first inning alone. He walked leadoff batter Jose Altuve before Carlos Correa hit a double into left to give the Astros runners at second and third with no outs. It actually was a major win that Pivetta allowed just one run in the inning, especially after he hit Yordan Alvarez to load the bases with one out.

“I think that’s really important having that relationship with (Vázquez) and being able to communicate,” Pivetta said. “So, him just getting me back where I need to be and (we) move forward from there.”

And move on is exactly what Pivetta did in the tough-luck loss, which was his first of the season. Pivetta ended up going six full innings with three hits and two earned runs. He struck out nine Houston batters while throwing 72 of his 111 pitches for strikes.

“We just kept moving forward with our game plan,” Pivetta said. “Me and (Vázquez) we work really, really well together and I enjoy throwing to him. So he’s a competitor back there and I’m a competitor on the mound, and when me and him click it’s really good.”