Nick Pivetta To Go For Win No. 7 As Red Sox Battle Rays For First Place

Nick Pivetta is looking to bounce back

Whoever wins between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday night will sit atop the American League East standings.

Boston carries a 0.5 game leading heading into Thursday night’s contest after falling in Tampa Bay on Wednesday night, 8-2.

Nick Pivetta has the ball for the Red Sox looking to earn his seventh win of the 2021 Major League Baseball season and rebound after suffering losses in each of his last two starts.

For more on his season so far, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

