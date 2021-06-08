Nick Ritchie Fined For Elbowing Scott Mayfield In Bruins-Islanders Game 5

NESN Logo Sign In

The NHL collected $30,000 from the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

Minutes after announcing Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy was being fined $25,000 for comments critical of the officiating, the league’s Department of Player Safety slapped Nick Ritchie with a $5,000 fine of his own.

Ritchie’s punishment is the result of him elbowing Scott Mayfield during Game 5 of the Bruins’ second-round Stanley Cup playoff series with the New York Islanders. Ritchie was not penalized during the game for the elbow. The Isles won 5-4 to take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

The play happened during the first period, and you can watch it here.

That’s the second time this series a Bruins forward has been fined for an action against Mayfield, as a Jake DeBrusk high stick earlier in the series made the Boston winger $5,000 lighter in the wallet.

Game 6 is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

