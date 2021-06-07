NESN Logo Sign In

The Nuggets and the Suns are set for Game 1 of their second-round NBA Playoffs series.

Denver earned a spot in the second round with its first-round triumph over the Portland Trail Blazers, while Phoenix is here via its dispatching of LeBron James and the banged-up defending champion Los Angeles Lakers.

Who will draw first blood in what should be a fascinating series? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Game 1 between the Suns and the Nuggets online and on TV:

When: Monday, June 7 at 10 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | TNT

