Oliver Ekman-Larsson Rumors: ‘Sure Sounds Like’ Coyotes Captain Will Be Traded

NESN Logo Sign In

For the lion’s share of the NHL, the offseason has arrived.

So, too, have the Oliver Ekman-Larsson rumors once again.

The Arizona Coyotes have a lot of money coming off the books this summer, and it appears they once again are interested in clearing their captain’s albatross deal, which carries an $8.25 million cap hit. Ekman-Larsson has yet to live up to the deal but he’s still a player who could be rejuvenated in the right situation.

Ekman-Larsson, who has trade protection, made clear last offseason he only wanted to be moved to the Boston Bruins or Vancouver Canucks. Nothing came to pass and he stayed in the desert.

This time around, SportsNet’s Elliotte Friedman thinks he’d be willing to entertain more options and that a deal will happen.

“It sure sounds like (a trade will happen),” Friedman said in his “31 Thoughts” podcast. “Now, don’t forget his contract, (five) years left at $8.25 million (annually). There’s a $5.25 million bonus, not this summer but next summer, that complicates things. But I do believe that we will see a deal happen.

“Look, last year he gave two teams: Boston or Vancouver. This year, from what I understand, there was a conversation between Ekman-Larsson and the team where everybody said we have to make this work. I think they financially they’re gonna strip it down, but I think he also recognizes he needs a change. And I will say this: there are some teams out there who I’ve spoken to who said they think he’s gotten a bit still there and they would be very curious to see how he would be in a new environment.