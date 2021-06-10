Patrice Bergeron Has High Praise For Tuukka Rask After Game 6 Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

Wednesday was a tough night for the Boston Bruins as they watched their Stanley Cup playoffs hopes come to an end in a 6-2 loss to the New York Islanders in Game 6.

A lot didn’t go the Bruins’ way between costly turnovers, not having a shot in nearly 15 minutes in the third period and Tuukka Rask not stopping some shots he should have. Still, it was a full-team loss and no one is placing the blame solely of the goalie.

Rask has bailed the Bruins out more times than one can count over the course of his career in Boston. He clearly has the respect of his teammates and coach, as showcased by their postgame comments.

It’s also worth noting that Rask has been dealing with an injury. What it is and the extent of it remains unclear, though we do know he’ll need surgery. But Patrice Bergeron, who’s played through quite a few serious ailments on his own, credited Rask for “always stepping up” even when the battles get tough.

“He’s always been stepping up and battling through things,” Bergeron said over Zoom after the game. “I think it speaks volumes on him. It wasn’t always easy at times for him for what he was dealing with, but kudos for him for being there for us.”

What’s next for Rask is unclear as he’s set to become a free agent. He didn’t want to discuss his future Wednesday night.

