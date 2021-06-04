Patrice Bergeron Keeps Tallying Playoff Points For Bruins Vs. Islanders

Patrice Bergeron is red-hot

by and

Patrice Bergeron plays his best when the lights are at their brightest.

The Boston Bruins Captain has been on an offensive tear for the B’s so far in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and continued to shine in the squad’s 2-1 overtime win over the New York Islanders.

Bergeron entered Thursday night’s clash with five points over his last three playoff games and added another one in the win with an assist on Brad Marchand’s wild game-winner over New York.

