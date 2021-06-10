Patriots’ Brandon Bolden Reveals Special Reason For Number Change

NESN Logo Sign In

Brandon Bolden has worn just one uniform number since he entered the NFL in 2012: No. 38.

That will change this season.

The New England Patriots recently announced the veteran running back/special teamer has switched to No. 25, which belonged to safety Terrence Brooks in 2020.

Why the change? Bolden explained Thursday in an Instagram post, saying he adopted No. 25 as a tribute to his grandfather, Frank Pitts.

Pitts, a former AFL/NFL wide receiver, sported the same number for the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns in the 1960s and ’70s.

“So yesterday I was ask ‘Why I changed my number,’ ” Bolden wrote. “Well long story short my Grandfather wore it for 11 years and I thought it would be best that he at least saw his oldest grandson play in the same number he played in, even though it?s the NFL now and not the AFL he remembers. (laughing face emoji)”

Pitts, now 77, caught 175 passes over his decade-long professional career. His best seasons came with the Chiefs in 1968 (30 catches, 655 yards, six touchdowns) and Browns in 1972 (36-620-8).

Bolden has played seven seasons with the Patriots and one with the Miami Dolphins, winning two Super Bowls with New England. He opted out of the 2020 campaign due to COVID-19 concerns and has yet to practice in front of reporters this spring.

Cornerback Dee Virgin is rocking Bolden’s old No. 38 in Patriots organized team activities.