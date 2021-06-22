Patriots’ Chase Winovich Wants To Vacuum Your House, Kind Of

NESN Logo Sign In

Chase Winovich wants to vacuum someone’s house.

Well, kind of.

The New England Patriots pass-rusher had an interesting inquiry Tuesday morning, taking to his personal Twitter to try and sell his Roomba.

You know, those self-sufficient vacuum cleaners that zip around your house and do all the cleaning for you? Apparently he didn’t get any leads, but came up with a pretty good marketing ploy to get the Roomba off his hands.

“Where’s the best place to sell a Roomba,” Winovich said, before following up with another caveat a few hours later.

“I’m even gonna sign it so for $500 I will essentially vacuum your house every day.”

Where?s the best place to sell a Roomba? — Chase Winovich (@Wino) June 22, 2021

Here?s the specs: iRobot® Roomba® i7+ (7550) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal @SelfAwareROOMBA — Chase Winovich (@Wino) June 22, 2021

Well, when you put it that way.

Perhaps Winovich is cleaning out the house he rented in Portsmouth after spending the offseason in New Hampshire, a state he hilariously has grown quite fond of.

Or, he’s reading the tea leaves with all the options New England now has for pass rushers.