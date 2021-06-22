Patriots’ Chase Winovich Wants To Vacuum Your House, Kind Of

Chase Winovich wants to vacuum someone’s house.
Well, kind of.
The New England Patriots pass-rusher had an interesting inquiry Tuesday morning, taking to his personal Twitter to try and sell his Roomba.
You know, those self-sufficient vacuum cleaners that zip around your house and do all the cleaning for you? Apparently he didn’t get any leads, but came up with a pretty good marketing ploy to get the Roomba off his hands.
“Where’s the best place to sell a Roomba,” Winovich said, before following up with another caveat a few hours later.
“I’m even gonna sign it so for $500 I will essentially vacuum your house every day.”
Well, when you put it that way.
Perhaps Winovich is cleaning out the house he rented in Portsmouth after spending the offseason in New Hampshire, a state he hilariously has grown quite fond of.
Or, he’s reading the tea leaves with all the options New England now has for pass rushers.