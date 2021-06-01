Patriots Depth Chart: Rookie Mac Jones On The Rise At Quarterback

NESN Logo Sign In

The biggest revelation that came out of Thursday’s open organized team activities spring practice was the order of quarterback repititions.

When the Patriots came together for team drills, rookie Mac Jones, not third-year pro Jarrett Stidham nor veteran Brian Hoyer, followed starter Cam Newton.

That could mean that Jones is second on the Patriots’ depth chart, or maybe, since it was the team’s third overall OTAs session, Stidham backed up Newton in the first practice, Hoyer took second reps on Day 2 and it was Jones’ turn to be the second-stringer on Thursday.

Jones didn’t look out of place with the second-team offense, so we’d suspect that he’s at the very least in the running to back up Newton this season. And if he’s already No. 2, then that could mean that by the summer there’s a possibility he’s competing for the starting job.

Here’s a full look at the Patriots’ depth chart:

QUARTERBACK

Cam Newton

Mac Jones

Jarrett Stidham

Brian Hoyer

If Jones is the Patriots’ No. 2 QB (or the starter), then Stidham could be moved either by trade or cut to keep another veteran — Hoyer — around to help mentor Jones.