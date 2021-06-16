Patriots Minicamp Notes: Cam Newton Bounces Back In Spring Finale

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots officially are on summer vacation.

The Patriots held their final full-team practice of the spring Wednesday, wrapping up their three-day mandatory minicamp. Here’s everything we saw in that session:

— Cam Newton continued to take first quarterback reps, followed by Mac Jones, Jarrett Stidham and, occasionally, Brian Hoyer.

This was easily Newton’s best practice of minicamp. After struggling with his accuracy on Days 1 and 2, the Patriots’ incumbent starter fared much Wednesday, completing 14 of 17 passes in 11-on-11 drills and 3 of 4 in 7-on-7s. Two of his four incompletions were broken up by defenders, and three came on deep balls.

This had to be a nice confidence boost for Newton — who appeared frustrated at times during Tuesday’s practice — and for New England’s coaching staff.

Jones delivered some nice throws early — his thread-the-needle touchdown pass to Devin Asiasi in 7-on-7s was a standout play — but closed out the spring on a sour note. The first-round draft pick completed just three of his last 10 passes and sailed his final throw into the chest of safety Adrian Colbert for an ugly interception. Jones also overthrew his intended target multiple times during this stretch.

The rep distribution between Jones and Newton was more equitable than it was Tuesday, when Jones threw 25 passes in team drills to Newton’s 17.