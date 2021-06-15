NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — We may have seen a shift in the New England Patriots’ quarterback competition on Day 2 of mandatory minicamp.

Cam Newton led off every team period Tuesday, as he has in every open spring practice in which he’s participated. But Newton did not finish this latest session as New England’s leader in QB reps.

That honor went to Mac Jones, the first-round draft pick who will look to challenge Newton for his starting job once roster battles begin in earnest in training camp.

Jones completed 17 of 25 passes in competitive team drills, including 9 of 13 in 11-on-11s. Newton went 9-for-17 and 5-for-9 in 11s. Third-year pro Jarrett Stidham threw just eight passes, completing five (3-for-5 in 11s). Veteran backup Brian Hoyer threw zero.

The rep allotment was especially tilted toward Jones early in practice. The Alabama product took six of the first eight snaps in 7-on-7 drills, completing five and having one broken up by a coach holding a tennis racket-sized paddle. Newton took the other two, going 1-for-2.

Newton’s accuracy was spotty over the course of the 2 1/2-hour session, with the clearest example coming during one three-play stretch in the second round of 7-on-7s. The 32-year-old overthrew his intended target on three consecutive passes, the last of which was intercepted by safety Kyle Dugger.

Newton also threw low to Sony Michel on a screen pass and missed wideout Kendrick Bourne on a throw that should have been intercepted by Jalen Mills. Four of his nine completions were to running backs, and two more were to tight end Hunter Henry.