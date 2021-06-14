Patriots Notes: What New England Must Do To Replace Julian Edelman

NESN Logo Sign In

Some assorted notes and nuggets from Monday’s New England Patriots media availability:

— Special teams captain Matthew Slater spoke at length about the retirement of his longtime friend and former roommate Julian Edelman.

Slater, a teammate of Edelman’s for the last 12 seasons, was asked how the Patriots will replace the decorated wide receiver from an attitude and culture standpoint.

“Look, there’s not going to be another Julian Edelman that comes through here,” Slater replied. “He was so unique. His DNA was 1 of 1. The toughness, the intensity, the ability to compete at a high level when the game was on the line — I mean, I’ve never seen anything like it. So when you talk about guys trying to step up and fill that void, I think it’s key that they just be themselves.

“This organization has had players that have come through here, starting with Tom (Brady) and others, that you just don’t replace. And you don’t try to be that guy; you’ve just got to be yourself. So look, we need guys to be tough. We need guys to be accountable. When the time is right, we need guys to be vocal and try to encourage their teammates to bring their game to another level. But they’ve got to do it their way. They can’t try to do it like Julian did, because there’s only one Julian.

“So I’m excited to see who steps up, how guys lead. I think young guys need to start taking ownership of this football team because the old guard only has so much time here left. I look forward to seeing that next wave, that next generation of leaders and men who are really going to try to take ownership of this team.”

From an on-field perspective, the Patriots will lean on last year’s leading receiver, Jakobi Meyers, along with free agent additions Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne to fill Edelman’s void. Like Edelman, who was limited to six games in his final season, all three have the ability to play either in the slot or out wide. New tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith also should be focal points of New England’s passing attack.