Patriots OTAs Notes: Cam Newton Injured, New Player Added, QB Shines

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots starting quarterback Cam Newton wasn’t able to finish Friday’s organized team activities practice after suffering an apparent injury to his right hand or wrist.
After Newton finished up 11-on-11 drills, he threw one pass in individual drills then met with trainers and team physician Dr. Mark Price. He stayed on the field to observe but didn’t throw another pass.
Rookie Mac Jones kicked off the Patriots’ next 7-on-7s period, and Jarrett Stidham led off 11-on-11s. Veteran Brian Hoyer maintained a backup role.
Newton went 2-of-3 in his lone team period. He missed wide receiver Nelson Agholor on a downfield pass when he dropped his back shoulder and delivered the ball off the mark.
Jones was 3-of-5 in 11-on-11s and 5-of-6 in 7-on-7s, but most of his completions were checkdowns to running backs.
Stidham showed the best command and the best ability to throw downfield to receivers. He went 9-of-10 in 11-one-11s (his one incompletion was a drop) and 4-of-4 in 7-on-7s. Hoyer was 4-of-9 in 11s and 3-of-4 in 7s.
— Of the QBs’ 30 completions, only 10 went to wide receivers. Stidham completed five of those 10 completions to wideouts. Jones did not complete a single pass to a wide receiver.
— Here’s the full list of players absent from Friday’s session:
RB Brandon Bolden
RB Sony Michel
RB Rhamondre Stevenson
RB James White
WR N’Keal Harry
WR Devin Smith
TE Jonnu Smith
OT Trent Brown
OT Isaiah Wynn
DT Byron Cowart
LB Terez Hall
LB Dont’a Hightower
OLB Matt Judon
CB Stephon Gilmore
CB JC Jackson
S Devin McCourty
S Adrian Phillips
K Nick Folk
— N’Keal Harry and Devin Smith were newly absent.
— The Patriots signed wide receiver Marvin Hall, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss. Hall wore No. 14.
— Wide receiver Tre Nixon, defensive tackles Christian Barmore and Lawrence Guy, linebackers Brandon King, Harvey Langi and Kyle Van Noy, outside linebacker Chase Winovich and defensive back Myles Bryant practiced after being absent last Thursday. The return of Guy, Van Noy, Winovich and Bryant really helped fill out the defense.
— Dropped passes: Nixon, wide receiver Gunner Olszewski, fullback Jakob Johnson (two) and tight end Troy Fumagalli.
— Wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson pulled in a one-handed catch from Hoyer in individual drills. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers made a contested catch from Hoyer in 11-on-11s.
— Retired football research director Ernie Adams was present once again.
— Defensive end Deatrich Wise and rookie defensive tackle Christian Barmore sacked QBs in 11-on-11s.
— Defensive back Myles Bryant tipped a pass in 11-on-11s. Safety Adrian Colbert broke up a pass intended for tight end Hunter Henry from Hoyer in 7-on-7s. Cornerback Justin Bethel broke up a pass intended for Agholor from Hoyer in 11-on-11s. Van Noy dropped an interception on a pass from Jones intended for Henry.
— Hall, Nixon, running back J.J. Taylor and safety Kyle Dugger returned kicks.
— Olszewski, Hall, Taylor, Nixon, Agholor and Meyers returned punts.
— Offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste and outside linebacker Josh Uche jumped early in team drills.