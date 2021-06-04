Patriots OTAs Notes: Cam Newton Injured, New Player Added, QB Shines

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots starting quarterback Cam Newton wasn’t able to finish Friday’s organized team activities practice after suffering an apparent injury to his right hand or wrist.

After Newton finished up 11-on-11 drills, he threw one pass in individual drills then met with trainers and team physician Dr. Mark Price. He stayed on the field to observe but didn’t throw another pass.

Rookie Mac Jones kicked off the Patriots’ next 7-on-7s period, and Jarrett Stidham led off 11-on-11s. Veteran Brian Hoyer maintained a backup role.

Newton went 2-of-3 in his lone team period. He missed wide receiver Nelson Agholor on a downfield pass when he dropped his back shoulder and delivered the ball off the mark.

Jones was 3-of-5 in 11-on-11s and 5-of-6 in 7-on-7s, but most of his completions were checkdowns to running backs.

Stidham showed the best command and the best ability to throw downfield to receivers. He went 9-of-10 in 11-one-11s (his one incompletion was a drop) and 4-of-4 in 7-on-7s. Hoyer was 4-of-9 in 11s and 3-of-4 in 7s.

— Of the QBs’ 30 completions, only 10 went to wide receivers. Stidham completed five of those 10 completions to wideouts. Jones did not complete a single pass to a wide receiver.