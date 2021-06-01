Patriots Positional Preview: How Will Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith Fit In?

NESN Logo Sign In

As the Patriots progress through Phase 3 of their offseason program, we’re taking a position-by-position look at New England’s new-look roster. First up: tight ends.

OFFSEASON CHANGES

The Patriots spent big to overhaul the NFL’s weakest tight end group, landing ex-Tennessee Titan Jonnu Smith for four years and $50 million and former Los Angeles Charger Hunter Henry on a three-year, $37.5 million deal.

Smith and Henry were the top two available free agents at their position, and their contracts include identical average annual values of $12.5 million, making them the third-highest-paid tight ends in the league behind George Kittle ($15 million AAV) and Travis Kelce ($14.3 million AAV).

New England also shipped Ryan Izzo, their TE1 by default last year, to the Houston Texans and got veteran Matt LaCosse back from his COVID-19 opt-out. 2020 third-round draft picks Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene both return after underwhelming rookie campaigns.

Most recently, the Patriots signed third-year pro Troy Fumagalli and cut fullback Danny Vitale in a corresponding move. Fumagalli caught 14 passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns over two seasons with the Denver Broncos.

THREE BIG QUESTIONS

1. How will Henry and Smith fit in? In 2020, the Patriots ran a grand total of 22 offensive snaps out of 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends). No other team ran fewer than 91. More than half the league ran 200-plus. Expect New England’s number to skyrocket this season, with their big-ticket newcomers both projecting as starters.

It remains to be seen exactly how Henry and Smith will be deployed together, but both have the versatility to play in-line, in the slot or out wide. Smith — one of the NFL’s best at generating yards after the catch — even took handoffs out of the backfield with Tennessee.