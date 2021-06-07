Patriots Positional Preview: New England O-Line Has Elite Potential

NESN Logo Sign In

As the Patriots progress through Phase 3 of their offseason program, we’re taking a position-by-position look at New England’s new-look roster. Next up: offensive line.

OFFSEASON CHANGES

Four starters from last year’s O-line (Isaiah Wynn, David Andrews, Shaq Mason and Mike Onwenu) are back this season, with Andrews re-signing after testing free agency. So is Trent Brown, who rejoined the Patriots via trade after two seasons with the Raiders. Steady center/guard Ted Karras returns, as well, following a one-year stint in Miami.

Replacing standout left guard Joe Thuney — who got five years and $80 million from the Kansas City Chiefs — won’t be simple, but the Patriots have the depth up front to absorb that loss. The versatile Onwenu is expected to slide into Thuney’s old spot, with Wynn and Brown playing left and right tackle, respectively; Andrews and Mason sticking in their usual roles at center and right guard; and Karras serving as the top interior reserve.

On paper, this looks like one of the NFL’s deepest and most talented offensive lines.

The Patriots also used a sixth-round draft pick on tackle/guard Will Sherman, re-signed center/guard James Ferentz and signed guard Alex Redmond.

THREE BIG QUESTIONS

1. Can Isaiah Wynn stay healthy?

The Patriots picked up Wynn’s fifth-year contract option, guaranteeing his salaries for the next two seasons and giving the 2018 first-round draft pick some additional job security. That wasn’t a surprise. Wynn is a very good left tackle when he’s on the field, and paying a quality starter at that position $3.6 million in 2021 and $10.4 million in 2022 is good value.

The issue with Wynn is he’s appeared in just 18 of a possible 48 regular-season games since he entered the league, missing at least six in each of his three pro seasons. He’s coming off a knee injury that ended his 2020 campaign in late November and has yet to practice in front of reporters this spring.