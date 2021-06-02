Patriots Positional Preview: New England’s Three Biggest Questions At QB

NESN Logo Sign In

As the Patriots progress through Phase 3 of their offseason program, we’re taking a position-by-position look at New England’s new-look roster.

Next up: quarterbacks.

OFFSEASON CHANGES

The New Patriots brought the band back together, re-signing Cam Newton and Brian Hoyer as free agents to re-join Jarrett Stidham. They also made a major splash by taking Alabama’s Mac Jones 15th overall in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Newton started 15 of 16 games in 2020, only missing the Patriots’ Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after testing positive for COVID-19. Hoyer started that game but struggled so mightily that he lost his second-string job to Stidham for the rest of the season.

Jones enters the organization as one of the most accurate passers in college football history. He’s coming off of a 2020 season in which he completed 77.4 percent of his passes for 4,500 yards with 41 touchdowns and four interceptions in 12 games. Jones is the first quarterback head coach Bill Belichick has picked in the first round since being hired by the Patriots in 2000, so he also comes in with high expectations.

Newton and Hoyer are only signed through the 2021 season. Even if Jones doesn’t start this season, he should be penciled in as the top QB in 2022 and beyond.

THREE BIG QUESTIONS

1. Who’s the Week 1 starter?

If the season started today, it would be Newton. But it doesn’t, so the incumbent starter has three more months to fend off Jones, and to a lesser degree, Stidham and Hoyer.