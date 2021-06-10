Patriots Positional Preview: Three Biggest Questions Facing Cornerbacks

Gilmore injured his quad late last season and is only set to make a $7 million salary on the campaign after New England borrowed $5 million from his 2021 paycheck to give him a raise in 2020. There hasn’t been a subsequent adjustment to give Gilmore a similar raise this offseason, and his injury rehab further clouds matters. Gilmore hasn’t been participating in organized team activities, and it’s unclear if that’s because he’s simply taking time off, isn’t healthy or isn’t happy.

The Patriots gave Jackson a second-round tender as a restricted free agent this offseason. No team bit, and Jackson will make $3.384 million this season playing under the tender. New England now has three options: give Jackson a contract extension, let him play under the tender and hit free agency next offseason or trade him. The first option, extending him, would be best but only if it’s at a price head coach Bill Belichick can stomach.

The Patriots could be in trouble if Gilmore and Jackson both depart the team after this season.

2. Where will Mills play?

Mills’ playing snaps by position listing from last season, via PFF.com, is remarkable to look at in its versatility:

Strong safety: 329 snaps

Free safety: 236 snaps

Cornerback: 227 snaps

Slot: 182 snaps

Line of scrimmage: 39 snaps

He played everywhere in 2020 with the Eagles and probably will again for New England this season. So, it’s really worth including him in cornerback and safety previews. The Patriots’ best course of action would be to use Mills as a form of weather seal: stick him in to fill any gaps where needed. If a cornerback goes down: throw in Mills. If a safety gets injured: move him to safety. And if everyone is healthy, Mills will likely just play all over the field similar to the way Jason McCourty was utilized in 2020.

3. Will Williams take the next step?

The Patriots traded up for the Vanderbilt defensive back in the 2019 NFL Draft, and he’s played just 257 snaps over two seasons. After primarily playing cornerback as a rookie, Williams split his time between cornerback, safety and the slot in 2020. He’s currently set to enter the 2021 season behind Gilmore, Jackson, Jones, Mills and safeties Devin McCourty, Kyle Dugger and Adrian Phillips on the depth chart, leaving himself fighting for snaps with Bryant, Bledsoe, safety Adrian Colbert and others.

If Williams can prove himself as a cornerback, perhaps the Patriots could live without Gilmore or Jackson this season or in the future. But Williams has not shown he consistently deserves snaps up to this point.