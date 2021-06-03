Patriots Positional Preview: Three Biggest Running Back Questions

As the Patriots progress through Phase 3 of their offseason program, we’re taking a position-by-position look at New England’s new-look roster.
Next up: running backs.
OFFSEASON CHANGES
It initially looked like the Patriots might lose James White, but the veteran third-down back and team co-captain ultimately signed a new one-year contract after testing free agency. White is coming off a down season — and a very difficult one for him off the field — but has been one of New England’s most important offensive contributors over the last half-decade.
A month later, the Patriots used a fourth-round draft pick on Rhamondre Stevenson, a big back (231 pounds) from Oklahoma with intriguing quickness and pass-catching ability. Other changes include the return of Brandon Bolden from his COVID-19 opt-out and the departure of Rex Burkhead, who became the latest ex-Patriot to sign with Nick Caserio’s Houston Texans.
New England also brought back Tyler Gaffney last week, but the former minor league baseball player is an extreme long shot to crack the 53-man roster.
THREE BIG QUESTIONS
1. What happens with Sony Michel? The Patriots declined Michel’s fifth-year option, which would have guaranteed the 2018 first-round pick’s salaries for 2021 and 2022. He remains under contract for this season and can — if he performs the way he did late last season — be a valuable complement to lead back Damien Harris.
New England saw the benefit of quality running back depth when Harris, Michel and Burkhead all spent time on injured reserve in 2020. But Michel, who has underperformed his draft slot since his rookie year, also could be a preseason trade candidate if Stevenson and J.J. Taylor both impress this summer.
Michel ran well when healthy last season (career-best 5.7 yards per carry) but appeared in just nine games.
2. Who replaces Rex Burkhead? Burkhead was the Patriots’ most versatile back last season. With him gone, White is the only current New England back who’s proven he can be an above-average NFL pass-catcher.
Harris and Michel have averaged 0.4 and 0.7 receptions per game, respectively, in their pro careers. Taylor was targeted just twice in limited action as an undrafted rookie last year (one catch, 4 yards). Bolden hasn’t caught more than nine passes in a season since 2015 and primarily plays on special teams.
There’s an opportunity here for Stevenson, who tallied 18 catches for 211 yards in six games during his suspension-shortened final collegiate season. Those are strong numbers for a back his size. Stevenson also was generally effective in pass protection for the Sooners — a must for any Patriots running back hoping to see significant game action as a rookie.
For Stevenson to earn a real role in New England’s offense, he’d need to buck the Patriots’ trend of redshirting first-year running backs. Harris (third round, 2019), White (fourth round, 2014) and Shane Vereen (second round, 2011) all played sparingly as rookies.
Taylor also could factor into the Patriots’ passing attack as he enters Year 2. The pint-sized 2020 UDFA caught 32 passes for 289 yards in his final season at Arizona.
Late last season, Patriots running backs coach Ivan Fears said Taylor “has a chance to be a combination-type player” — one who can contribute as a rusher and pass-catcher.
3. Will the Patriots still be a run-heavy team? Only the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans ran the ball more than the Cam Newton-led Patriots last season. Only Baltimore attempted fewer passes.
New England should be a bit more balanced offensively this season after investing heavily in pass-game weapons (Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne), and it’ll need a more potent air attack if it hopes to return to contender status. The Patriots still have all the necessary ingredients for a top-tier rushing attack, however, especially if Newton keeps his starting job.
Led by Newton, Harris and a sturdy offensive line, the Patriots ranked in the top 10 in rushing yards per game (fourth), yards per carry (eighth) and Football Outsiders’ rush offense DVOA (eighth).
Their 2021 ground game could look quite different, however. For the past several years, the Patriots have ranked near the top of the NFL in fullback usage, leading the league in snaps out of 21 personnel (two backs, one tight end) in 2020. But with Smith and Henry now aboard, they’ll likely run far more plays out of two-tight end sets after all but ignoring that personnel package last season.
When the Patriots had both Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez in their offense in the early 2010s, they rarely utilized a fullback.
MOST TO PROVE
Michel, who’s now entering a contract year. If he can stay healthy and maintain his late-season momentum from last season, he could set himself up nicely for 2022. But if he can’t — Michel missed time due to injury in each of his first three Patriots training camps — he could find himself off the roster come September.
SLEEPER TO WATCH
We’re excited to see how Taylor looks this summer. Nicknamed “The Torpedo,” he only played 50 offensive snaps last season (23 carries, 110 yards) but impressed in those fleeting opportunities. Taylor also is a favorite of Fears, who’s compared the 5-foot-5 dynamo to both Dion Lewis and Darren Sproles.
“(Taylor) is a guy that’s got a future if he can continue to improve and do things in some of the areas that maybe he hasn’t been asked to do as much in,” head coach Bill Belichick said in December. “Things like pass protection, route-running and so forth.”
With White, Michel and Bolden absent and Harris present but not participating, Taylor saw plenty of reps last Thursday during the Patriots’ first open organized team activities practice.
More Patriots positional previews: tight ends, quarterbacks