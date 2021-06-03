Patriots Positional Preview: Three Biggest Running Back Questions

NESN Logo Sign In

As the Patriots progress through Phase 3 of their offseason program, we’re taking a position-by-position look at New England’s new-look roster.

Next up: running backs.

OFFSEASON CHANGES

It initially looked like the Patriots might lose James White, but the veteran third-down back and team co-captain ultimately signed a new one-year contract after testing free agency. White is coming off a down season — and a very difficult one for him off the field — but has been one of New England’s most important offensive contributors over the last half-decade.

A month later, the Patriots used a fourth-round draft pick on Rhamondre Stevenson, a big back (231 pounds) from Oklahoma with intriguing quickness and pass-catching ability. Other changes include the return of Brandon Bolden from his COVID-19 opt-out and the departure of Rex Burkhead, who became the latest ex-Patriot to sign with Nick Caserio’s Houston Texans.

New England also brought back Tyler Gaffney last week, but the former minor league baseball player is an extreme long shot to crack the 53-man roster.

THREE BIG QUESTIONS

1. What happens with Sony Michel? The Patriots declined Michel’s fifth-year option, which would have guaranteed the 2018 first-round pick’s salaries for 2021 and 2022. He remains under contract for this season and can — if he performs the way he did late last season — be a valuable complement to lead back Damien Harris.

New England saw the benefit of quality running back depth when Harris, Michel and Burkhead all spent time on injured reserve in 2020. But Michel, who has underperformed his draft slot since his rookie year, also could be a preseason trade candidate if Stevenson and J.J. Taylor both impress this summer.