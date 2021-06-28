Patriots Rumors: Chase Winovich Remaining Local Until Training Camp

NESN Logo Sign In

Chase Winovich made headlines this spring as the third-year edge rusher wasn’t in attendance when the New England Patriots held minicamp earlier this month.

Winovich’s absence reportedly wasn’t a major concern, however, and he’s expected to be present for training camp in late July.

ESPN’s Patriots reporter Mike Reiss explained in his Sunday notes column that Winovich has stayed local since minicamp. Winovich has even connected with teammates at Gillette Stadium depicting that he’s in the facility rather than getting away during the slow month on the NFL calendar.

“Third-year outside linebacker Chase Winovich was one of five players not spotted on the field at Patriots mandatory minicamp in mid-June, sparking questions about his absence — especially since he had taken part in prior voluntary spring practices,” Reiss wrote. “One follow-up: Winovich has stayed local since minicamp, connecting with teammates at Gillette Stadium as the focus turns to preparations for the start of training camp.”

And while Winovich’s summer plans maybe shouldn’t be looked at as breaking news, it’s worth noting as his role could be up in the air depending how training camp goes. Winovich, after all, saw a decreased amount of snaps last season and that was before the Patriots made offseason additions at the position with Matt Judon and Kyle Van Noy.